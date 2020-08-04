Help LiveWell Jefferson Determine Programming

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The LiveWell Jefferson Workplace Wellness Summit will celebrate a culture of health and wellness among the business community and residents of Jefferson Parish. Participants will increase their knowledge and awareness of worksite wellness program concepts, tools, and resources as well as increase employer capacity to build or enhance effective worksite wellness programs.

The 2020 Summit will take place the week of Sept. 14-18 with virtual programs offered Monday – Friday. On Friday, Sept. 18, the 2020 Healthy Business Awards will be presented to recipients with a virtual presentation.

What types of programming would you like to see at the Virtual Worksite Wellness Summit? Complete the form to let them know.