Helicopter Rides Will Raise Money for Son of a Saint

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Heli Co. is offering helicopter rides to benefit Son of a Saint, a youth development nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys. From April 21-23, the company will offer a two-mile ride for $25 per person, a five-mile ride for $49 per person and a 10-mile ride for $78 per person. Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit Son of a Saint. Pilots take passengers on a journey over the city, soaring over historic landmarks, the French Quarter and the Mississippi River. Heli Co. is located at 8221 Lloyd Stearman Drive.