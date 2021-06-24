Helen Brett New Orleans Gift & Jewelry Show Returns July 8-11

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Helen Brett’s New Orleans Gift and Jewelry Show is scheduled for July 8-11 at the New Orleans Convention Center.

For the first time since the COVID pandemic, capacity for the shopping event will return to 100%. Masks will not be required for vaccinated shoppers. Frontline healthcare workers will receive free entry on Sunday, July 11. The event will remain open exclusively to documented business owners on Thursday and Friday with the show open to the public and gold card/non-gold card buyers on Saturday and Sunday.

“July’s Gift and Jewelry Show at the New Orleans Convention Center is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to return to normalcy at our shows and get their hands on great jewelry and merchandise deals,” said Helen Brett Enterprises President Robert Kolinek. “Summer is here, and our New Orleans Gift and Jewelry Show is an amazing opportunity to find decorations, décor and more for Summer, and the Fall and Winter holidays.

Helen Brett trade shows attract more than 40,000 buyers and vendors to its New Orleans market shows from across the South each year.

For more information on the New Orleans Gift and Jewelry Show, visit http://helenbrettexhibits.com/.