Heart Association Offers Free CPR Training

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The American Heart Association is presenting virtual hands-only CPR volunteer training at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28. The program is designed to help participants increase their knowledge and awareness about hands-only CPR and learn how to act in the event of an emergency.

According to the association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, and nearly three out of four happen at home. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

“If you’re called on to do CPR, you will likely be saving the life of someone you love,” said Coretta LaGarde, executive director of the American Heart Association, Greater New Orleans. “That’s why we are encouraging everyone in our community to ‘be the beat’ and learn this lifesaving skill. By working with local employers, we’re able to touch hundreds of households in New Orleans so more members of our community can be prepared when called on for an emergency.”