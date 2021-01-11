Heart Association Exec Presents ‘COVID-19: Looking Forward’

NEW ORLEANS – The American Heart Association’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown and other leaders will present a webinar titled “COVID-19: Looking Forward with the Experts” at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The event will be a “future-forward discussion on the implications of COVID-19 on individuals, communities and health care.”

Special include Regina Benjamin, MD, founder and CEO of Bayou Clinic; Mark McClellan, MD, a professor of business medicine and policy; John Warner, MD, an executive vice president at UT Southwestern Medical Center; and Judith Hochman, MD, a professor and cardiologist.

