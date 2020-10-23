Healthgrades Awards STHS Five Stars for Treatment in Multiple Areas for 2021

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Health System has once more received top marks nationally in Healthgrades’ annual performance evaluations of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide, earning five-star recognition for pacemaker procedures, as well as for treatment of respiratory failure, stroke, hip fractures and pneumonia.

The recognitions marks the sixth consecutive year STHS has earned five-star recognition for treatment of respiratory failure, the fifth consecutive year it has earned five stars for pacemaker procedures, the third consecutive year for stroke treatment and the second consecutive year for pneumonia treatment.

Earlier this year, Healthgrades recognized St. Tammany Health System as one of the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for both patient safety and patient experience for 2020. STHS also earned Healthgrades’ 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year, as well as the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the 12th consecutive year.

“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” said Brad Bowman MD, chief medical officer at Healthgrades, in announcing the awards. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades five-star rating demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”

Healthgrades’ annual Report to the Nation examines 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data to help patients find the highest quality, safest care nearest their home. A five-star rating indicates clinical outcomes at STHS are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

See below for a full listing of all of the Healthgrades awards earned by St. Tammany Health System so far in 2020-2021: