How does your healthcare facility use technology to provide a more personalized patient experience?

Dr. Lana Joseph-Ford

President

High Level Speech and Hearing Center

We are committed to improving patients’ hearing, so when we began hearing complaints about earbuds, our team was adamant about doing something. Typical earbud brands such as AirPods, in-ear Beats, Nuraphones, and Ultimate Ears, claim to offer high-quality sound. However, these devices fall out of your ears and do not deliver clear sound at safe volume levels. This causes listeners to constantly increase the volume, which also increases the risk for noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL), an incurable hearing disorder. On Jan. 1, 2022, we launched Jrumz Ear Wear — luxury, hearing health-conscious earphones that considerably improve the listening experience. Jrumz can be customized to the shape of the user’s ears, enabling them to fit perfectly and not fall out.

Dr. John J. Hutchings

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Director of Clinical Operations

LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans

In conjunction with our community partners, we are using technology to transform care as patients are becoming more tech savvy and self-reliant. Virtual appointments via telemedicine have revolutionized medicine, allowing for convenient access that promotes more efficient patient-doctor interactions. These services, combined with recently adopted electronic health records (EHRs), now allow for portability of previously difficult to share items such as test results, progress notes and high-resolution imaging across the healthcare spectrum. Once a clinical encounter is completed, the digital dispensation of prescriptions has significantly been streamlined as well.

Since the pandemic started, my clinic rapidly shifted to using telemedicine in lieu of live in-person visits. This has been an incredible boon for us as our no-show rate has virtually been eliminated, and our patient satisfaction has never been higher. I am able to see patients now without them having to take time off of work! Furthermore, as a physician treating people living with HIV, keeping my clients safe by reducing the amount of time they travel out of the house, especially to wait in a waiting room with other potentially sick people, has also been a reason why we are continuing to keep our telemedicine model. – MarkAlain Déry, Infectious Disease Physician/Epidemiologist, Access Health Louisiana

Warner Thomas

President and CEO

Ochsner Health

Our website is now an interactive platform where patients can chat with live agents to quickly get questions answered. Our providers see patients virtually for many specialties, which has allowed healthcare to continue without disruption. About 80% of our patients use MyOchsner to connect with their care teams, refill prescriptions, schedule appointments and chat with live agents for support. Nearly 1.3 million appointments were scheduled via MyOchsner last year alone.

Dr. Thomas W. Carton

Chief Data Officer LPHI

Executive Director GNOHIE

GNOHIE members receive real-time hospital encounter notifications and analytics reports on patients, equipping organizations with actionable data to advance high-quality, patient-centered care that enables providers to have helpful information prior to and during appointments. The network has 50 participating organizations across 160 locations in Southeast Louisiana, including primary care, hospitals, behavioral health correctional health, and social services.

Joan Coffman

President and CEO

St. Tammany Health System

From our website, chatbot, mobile apps and self-scheduling modules, to robotic surgical intervention and in-room communication devices, all the way to HIPAA-compliant text messaging, virtual visits and a broad spectrum of at-home digital follow-up, we use technology to keep connected to our patients. We see technology enabling highly personalized interactions between patients and providers in the hospital, throughout the health system and out in the world at patients’ convenience.