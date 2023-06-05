Head of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection Agency Set to Resign Next Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP|WBRZ-TV) — The chairman of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is resigning, effective July 3.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Chairman Chip Kline’s resignation on Wednesday, WBRZ-TV reported.

The governor named Bren Haase to serve as chair of CPRA. Deputy director Greg Grandy will serve as CPRA executive director.

“Chip has overseen some of the biggest coastal restoration projects in our state’s history despite the challenges of multiple natural disasters,” Edwards said in a statement announcing the move. “Few people are as knowledgeable about the needs of our coast as Chip is, but I am confident that current CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase with his extensive experience is ready to take on the role of Chairman. I want to thank Chip for his years of service to Louisiana and my administration. It has been an honor to work alongside him accomplishing projects that will endure for generations.”

Kline said he has been honored to serve the people of Louisiana.

“While stepping away is difficult, I do so knowing that I am leaving the State’s coastal program better than I found it, and I am leaving it in good hands,” he said.

Kline has been involved in Louisiana’s coastal program since 2008 and was appointed to his current roles in January 2019. He has not said what his future plans, if any, might be.