HCCL Testimonials

“Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate, and we are very proud to offer our ongoing support to the mission of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and all its members, servings as a voice to the ever-growing and very valuable Hispanic community in our state. Together, we hope to continue working on inspiring healthier lives and building a long term, stronger economic community for all our residents.”

Ana M. Hands, MD

Vice President, Transplant Services & International Health

Ochsner Health

“My experience with HCCL has been invaluable, connecting me to my Hispanic community and enabling me to make a genuine impact. As the founder of HCCL Young Professionals, my vision was to connect, attract and empower the next generation of Hispanic leaders in our region. With Hispanics being the fastest growing demographic in Louisiana, our firm is dedicated to increasing access to capital, resources and opportunities for Hispanic and Latino businesses while promoting affordable, sustainable homeownership for individuals and families. Our partnership with HCCL fills us with pride, allowing us to engage with the community, break barriers and drive inclusive economic recovery.”

Marina Manzanares

Vice President | Sr. Business Consultant

J.P. Morgan Chase N.A.

“Joining the Hispanic Chamber was one of the best investments I made to scale my business and grow professionally. One of the things that I will forever be grateful for are the relationships that my wife Andrea and I have built through the Hispanic Chamber. My favorite thing is to see friendships that were made through the Young Professionals further develop and now that we’re parents, seeing our kids establish the same bonds. ”

Daniel Toro

Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

“It has been an absolute honor to be a part of the Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana. Through my involvement, I have had the privilege of connecting with exceptional leaders in our community and across the United States. One of the most remarkable experiences was being selected to participate in the prestigious Blue Wave Supplier Development Program, led by the incredible Alma del Toro and Eduardo Nunez, in partnership with USHCC Ramiro Cavazos and Mayra Pineda. The program’s content, guidance and mentorship were truly life-changing, equipping me with the resources and knowledge to collaborate with major corporations. In addition to my involvement in the Blue Wave Program, I have also had the privilege of serving on the Young Professionals Committee. This role has provided me with the opportunity to engage with talented and ambitious individuals who share a common goal of empowering young professionals in our community. Together, we have worked tirelessly to create meaningful networking opportunities and raise scholarships for Latino college students. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the doors that the Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana has opened for me. Being a part of this organization has been instrumental in my personal and professional growth. ”

Julissa Olivares

Owner/Co-founder, JPS Home Builders

HCCL Foundation Testimonios

“Les quiero Contar como llegué a la Fundación Cámara de comercio, fue una amiga que me hizo un pedido de postres para la graduación de un taller y ahí conocí a las excelentes personas que trabajan en el lugar, entonces me inscribí a los cursos de las cuales me han servido mucho para emprender, organizar y avanzar en mi negocio. En donde actualmente sigo avanzando con el curso de Excel intermedio. Y estoy muy agradecida con la fundación que nos sigue apoyando.”

Evelyn García

Mima’s Peruvian Dessert LLC

“Being a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been incredibly rewarding for me and my company, Colmex Construction. The networking opportunities provided by the chamber have allowed me to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships. Through these connections, I’ve expanded my professional network and opened doors to new opportunities , contributing to our organizational growth. The HCCL’s commitment to professional development is commendable, with programs like the Blue Wave initiative offering a comprehensive curriculum that has helped me advance in my field and gain invaluable skills. Additionally, the chamber’s dedication to supporting and empowering the Hispanic community through various initiatives is truly inspiring. I highly recommend joining this organization for its numerous benefits and the chance to make a positive impact.”

Angelica Rivera

President and CEO, Colmex Construction

“Estamos muy agradecidos, por los talleres de capacitación que la fundación de la cámara de comercio Hispana ofrece a nuestra comunidad. Ha Sido de suma importancia para nosotros, la confianza y seguridad que nos da para seguir creciendo como empresarios y poder enriquecernos. Iniciamos con el Taller de Fundamentos básicos de contabilidad, el cual amplio más nuestros conocimientos para la administración de nuestro negocio y de esta manera hemos seguido con mas talleres y capacitaciones, seguimos en el proceso continuo de aprendizaje. Especialmente Gracias al instructor Oswalth Becerra de taller de Lectura de planos por su empeño y labor.”

Melvin y Waleska Soto

EMZ Construction LLC

“La Fundación de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana ha sido de mucha ayuda para mí con el curso de computación y conferencias de estrategias de trabajo, marketing, certificaciones, talleres empresariales para saber cómo iniciar y administrar mi negocio. En lo personal me he beneficiado mucho tanto en el área de aprendizaje como en el de trabajo, hay que seguir avanzando y aprovechar los recursos que ofrece La Fundación Cámara de Comercio Hispana.”

Antonio Hernández

La Cocina de Antonio Catering and More

“He tenido el gusto de recibir capacitaciones en la fundación de la Cámara de comercio Hispana, con el taller de lectura de planos que me ha ayudado como microempresario a reforzar mi conocimiento, Con este y otros talleres que he recibido me ha ayudado también a poder evolucionar y emprender con más seguridad en el rubro empresarial.”

Hector Cuellar

Multiservice Champions Force