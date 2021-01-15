HBW Resources Grows with Addition of State and Federal Affairs Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – Strategic public policy, communications and advocacy firm HBW Resources has announced that Meghan Thacker joined the firm as vice president of federal and state affairs, and Marc Brown has joined as senior director of state affairs.

Thacker and Brown expand HBW’s geographic reach in the Gulf, the West and New England, and strengthen its deep bench of policy and regulatory expertise.

“Reflecting the incredible growth of HBW Resources in a challenging 2020, especially in our federal and state affairs practice groups, we are pleased to add two senior leaders with great experience to our team,” said David Holt, HBW Resources managing partner. “As we look to the new Congress and Biden Administration, HBW’s state and federal teams are poised to be a significant part of the future U.S. energy policy discussion.”

At HBW’s New Orleans office, Thacker will help drive productive outcomes for clients on the federal, local and state government levels. Besides supporting HBW Resources’ federal and state affairs teams overall, Thacker brings specific expertise to build and advance HBW Resources client goals in the areas of public lands, agriculture, and conservation policy.