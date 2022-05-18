HBAGNO Announces Dates for 2022 Parade of Homes

This house from Troyer Builders was featured in the 2021 Parade of Homes.

NEW ORLEANS — The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will host its annual Parade of Homes July 16-17 and 23-24 in neighborhoods throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area. The showcase is an opportunity to tour new homes and see innovations in building techniques and industry trends, such as high-tech homes, elevated outdoor living, dual-purpose rooms and “healthy” interior environments.

The 2022 Parade of Homes is presented by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery and Troyer Builders. Additional sponsors include M&M Glass Company and Southland Plumbing Supply. Parade of Homes is also a supporter of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

Download the “New Orleans Parade of Homes” mobile app. It features a list of homes, directions, prices, builder contacts, sponsor information and virtual tours. The Home Builders Association of GNO can be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The home tour is free and open to the public.