Hays Joins Team at AOS Interior Environments

NEW ORLEANS – AOS Interior Environments announced that it has welcomed Rebecca Hays to its manufactured interior construction team as its newest design-assist project manager. In her role, Hays closely collaborates with contractors, architects, interior designers and other trades on a daily basis.

Hays earned a bachelor’s in sociology from LSU Shreveport in 2020 and is currently working towards her Master of Science in construction management from LSU. Prior to AOS, Rebecca spent four years working in residential design and remodeling in Shreveport. In June, Hays started at AOS as an intern.

As a design-assist partner, AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service.