Hattie Collins of Hattie Sparks Launches Interior Design Firm

NEW ORLEANS — Hattie Collins, owner and creator of New Orleans boutique Hattie Sparks, has announced the launch of her interior design company, Hattie Sparks Interiors.

Collins said she curates relaxed, yet refined “interiors that alight” – an idea sparked from a year of dimness and major transition.

“As people’s relationships to their homes changed dramatically over the course of 2020, I saw an opportunity to help create spaces that were warm, inviting and a reflection of their personal style,” she said.

With a Master’s Degree in art history from Tulane University, Collins has long been fascinated with interiors. While operating her boutique, which was named one of the “Best Shops in the South” by Southern Living magazine, Collins spent a decade collaborating with independent designers, craftsmen and artists. She said these relationships will be valuable in curating unique spaces that reflect and celebrate “lived-in” lives.

“I’ve always been a creative for whom fashion, apparel, and interiors intertwined. As an owner and buyer for two stores, I developed the ability not only to discover pieces that are beautiful and reasonably priced, but to find the best location for them in a room, highlighting their character,” she said.

For more information, visit hattiesparks.com.