Hathaway Joins Kean Miller

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller has announced the addition of Brooke M. Hathaway to its team of attorneys. She joins the offshore energy and marine litigation group working out of the firm’s New Orleans office. She has served as a judicial extern to the Hon. Eldon E. Fallon of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2022 and her B.A., magna cum laude, in political science from Louisiana State University in 2017. While in law school, she served as substance and citation editor of the Loyola Law Review.