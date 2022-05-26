Haspel Celebrates National Seersucker Day at Four Seasons

Photo courtesy of Haspel

NEW ORLEANS — Baton Rouge-based clothing manufacturer Haspel will host an evening of cocktails and live music to celebrate National Seersucker Day from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. Festivities will include a bourbon tasting, light fare, gift bags and a fashion show. The event is free and open to the public.

In 1909, Joseph Haspel Sr. began manufacturing the first seersucker suits in a facility on Broad Street near Esplanade Avenue. Since then, Haspel suits have been worn by movie stars — from Cary Grant to Paul Rudd — and many U.S. presidents. Joseph Jr. sold the company in 1977, but the family bought it back in the mid-1990s and continue the tradition from Baton Rouge.

Opened in 2021, the new Four Seasons is housed in the 34-story riverfront World Trade Center and includes 341 rooms and suites, wellness facilities, a fitness center, outdoor pool deck, event spaces and private gardens for hosting meetings, conferences, weddings, and other celebrations. Alon Shaya and Donald Link helm two restaurants. There are 92 Four Seasons Private Residences.