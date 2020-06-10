Harrah’s to Reopen June 13

NEW ORLEANS – Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel said it will open its doors again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

Following directives from the city of New Orleans and the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, the casino will limit capacity to 25%, arrange slot machines to create physical distancing and limit seating at table games. There won’t be any buffet or valet parking until approved by health and city officials. Casino staff will clean and sanitize the facility frequently. Employees and guest will have their temperature checked when entering and masks will be required.

From a statement: “Harrah’s New Orleans will implement Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. Harrah’s New Orleans is focused on the well-being of team members, guests, and the community, and will create an enjoyable environment that emphasizes sanitization and physical distancing practices.” Further updates on the Caesars response to COVID-19 can be found here.





