Harbor Center in Slidell Plans Expansion

Rendering provided by the Harbor Center

SLIDELL, La. – The Harbor Center, an independent event center in Slidell, said it is planning a 9,000-square-foot addition that includes a second entrance to the facility, a new lobby and five meeting rooms with new audio-visual technology and high-speed internet services. The expansion would bring the total Harbor Center meeting space to 27,000 square feet.

A request for qualifications for design of the new addition will be published on April 28 and May 5, according to the facility’s board of commissioners.

“This expansion will attract larger regional events because it meets the benchmark criteria for many organizations seeking private meeting rooms in addition to major exhibition space,” said general manager Kathy Lowrey said in a press release. “At the same time, it will provide an event experience for smaller business meetings seeking superior technology, the ambience of a corporate atmosphere, catering services and convenient free parking.”

The Harbor Center is located at 100 Harbor Center Boulevard in Slidell.