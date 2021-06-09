Harahan Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Louisiana Economic Development recognized Harahan as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. The third-largest municipality in Jefferson Parish, Harahan becomes the 46th participant in the community development program, now in its 13th year.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program helps participants prepare and become more competitive for new investment and jobs. The program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage their assets and address their particular challenges to become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.

“Local communities can gain a competitive edge by preparing themselves for economic growth,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Small municipalities and rural communities throughout our state have found great success through our LDRC program. We congratulate the City of Harahan for taking the initiative to join this rigorous program. As members of the Harahan team focus on unique strategies for enhanced community development, their efforts will result in new business investment and the attraction of quality jobs in the years ahead.”

The city’s administration and staff took the lead in putting together an impressive strategic plan to become an LDRC community. Harahan’s plan has a focus on specific infrastructure projects, quality of life priorities and relationship building for economic growth and leadership development. Identifying existing assets and building on proven success will be a strong base for future growth.

“With Louisiana Economic Development’s support and guidance, Harahan has been able to overcome and accomplish so much over the past year despite the challenges we all have faced,” Mayor Tim Baudier said. “Being designated as a Development Ready Community has given us the confidence needed as we move forward to accomplish our goals and dreams. We are a city where hard work and determination are the norm, and where we believe small towns can do big things.”

The LDRC process enables participating communities to chart their progress from year to year, even across changes in political administrations. Once a municipality or parish is accepted into the program, it must implement six elements of its plan within a year.

For more information about the LDRC Program, visit the LED website or contact LED Director of Community Competitiveness Stacey Neal at stacey.neal@la.gov or 225.342.4703.