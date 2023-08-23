Harahan Company Releases New Flavor of Frozen Shrimp

HARAHAN, La. (press release) — Prime Shrimp has announced the launch of New Orleans Style BBQ flavored frozen shrimp. The flavor, which combines the tang of lemon butter and Worcestershire sauce with the spice of black pepper and chili flakes, is available online and at some grocery stores across Texas and Louisiana.

“The flavors of New Orleans tell a story about our city’s unique culture,” said Matt Rosenthal, commercial manager at Prime Shrimp. “Adding this flavor to our line of sauced shrimp products reflects our love of the city where we began and our desire to share some of its story. The tangy, buttery flavor of New Orleans BBQ is the perfect addition to round out our three local flavor highlights, and we hope they allow customers everywhere to have a glimpse into New Orleans’ culinary traditions.”

The brand’s flavored frozen shrimp lineup includes Signature Cajun and Louisiana Boil flavors.

“Although shrimp dominates the list of America’s seafood preferences, Americans eat an average of 5 pounds of shrimp per capita annually — about 90% less than beef products,” said a Prime Shrimp spokesperson. “For many, the mismatch can be attributed to a lack of familiarity with buying and cooking seafood at home. Prime Shrimp’s boil-in-bag cooking method eliminates the mess and the guesswork, so any consumer can make home-cooked, restaurant-quality shrimp in less than 10 minutes.”