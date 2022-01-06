Happy Raptor Releases 504King Cake Rum for Carnival Season

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Raptor Distilling has announced the second annual seasonal release of its 504King Cake infused rum. Produced exclusively for carnival season, the spirit is handcrafted in the Crescent City from natural ingredients and 100% Louisiana molasses. A portion of sales from every bottle of 504King Cake sold through Mardi Gras Day will benefit Grow Dat Youth Farm.

“It’s important to us that 504King Cake earns the appreciation of locals first,” said Happy Raptor co-founder and chief brand officer Meagen Moreland-Taliancich in a press release. “Louisianans know when a product has been made with them in mind, and New Orleanians certainly know good rum and good times. For the city’s first Mardi Gras in two years, we couldn’t be prouder to present 504King Cake again this season.”

504King Cake begins as a flavorful, Caribbean-style white rum handcrafted in Happy Raptor’s Central City distillery with 100% Louisiana molasses, picked up directly from a century-old sugar refinery in Belle Rose. This unique infusion is crafted with roasted pecans, hand-cut orange peel, vanilla beans, and cinnamon. These whole ingredients infuse into the white rum for several weeks before they are filtered, bottled and labeled by hand.

“The quality of the ingredients we use has a huge impact on the outcome of each batch of rum,” said co-founder and head distiller Mark Taliancich. “For us to continue producing a beautiful local product, responsible and equitable agriculture is essential in Louisiana. For this reason, we are very proud to support Grow Dat Youth Farm for this year’s release.”

Happy Raptor opened its doors during the 2020 Carnival season and one month before the pandemic shut down businesses in Orleans parish. During its first two years in operation, Happy Raptor has partnered with more than 40 local nonprofit organizations and donated over $30,000 in direct funds and in-kind goods and services to the local community.

Visit 504KingCake.com for more information.