Happy Raptor Distilling Announces Release of 504King Cake Rum

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Raptor Distilling (1512 Carondelet Street) has announced the release of its newest infused rum, 504King Cake. Made with 100% Louisiana molasses, 504King Cake begins as a white rum handcrafted in Happy Raptor’s Central City distillery and infused with real pecans, hand-cut orange peel, vanilla and cinnamon sticks for several days. Every bottle is filtered, bottled, and labeled by hand. 504King Cake contains no artificial ingredients, unnecessary added sweetening or syrups. In keeping with king cake tradition, the new infusion is a limited, seasonal release for carnival.

“Happy Raptor Distilling is committed to creating premium infused rum inspired by our culture, our community, and the things that bring us joy,” said co-founder and CEO Mark Taliancich. “We try and stay true to this in every decision we make – from the methods we use to handcraft our rum to our label design to the feeling you get when you walk in our space. We’re very proud of 504King Cake because it is absolutely delicious and stays true to our mission.”

Happy Raptor will celebrate the new release with a series of socially-distant events and programming through Mardi Gras day – Raptor Gras 2021 – in partnership with numerous local artists, vendors, and food pop-ups, as well as a bicycle tour of decorated house floats hosted by locally-founded tour company Paved Paradise. In addition, Happy Raptor is partnering with the Krewe of House Floats’ Central City sub-krewe as a donation drop-off location benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank. While Happy Raptor remains closed for indoor seating, all events are designed to allow guests to enjoy the distillery’s limited patio and sidewalk seating or grab their goodies and pre-batched cocktails to go (available in 2-serving and 4-serving containers).

For Happy Raptor’s hours of operation, more information on the 504King Cake release, Raptor Gras 2021 events, the cocktail menu, and stores that currently sell 504Rum products, visit www.happyraptor.com or follow the distillery @504Rum on Facebook and Instagram.