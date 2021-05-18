HANO Awarded $5.2 Million HUD Grant

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans has been chosen as one of nine national public housing authorities to participate in the new Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Demonstration program.

The Agency will receive an additional allocation of 74 vouchers with an estimated value of $1.1 million from HUD to provide low-income families with access to high-opportunity communities. HANO will also receive an additional $4 million to offer mobility-related services to families that encounter barriers in accessing housing choice.

“Studies show that place matters, and access to educational opportunities and other resources create lasting impacts on life outcomes for children,” said HUD’s Dominique Blom. “The Mobility Demonstration provides families the choice to live where they want to live to raise their children. We are thrilled to announce this new program, which will remove barriers to opportunity-rich communities for families across the country.”

For more information on HANO’s HCV program, visit www.hano.org/Housing/HCVP.