Hanks Among Honorees at WWII Museum Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, hosted in New Orleans by The National WWII Museum, four accomplished Americans will accept honors for their life’s work promoting the values of the United States and the Medal of Honor.

The convention will feature a series of public and private events from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, including the Patriot Awards Gala presented by The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation on Nov. 3.

Presented by the Stephen G. and Regina Oswald Foundation, the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention is the largest annual gathering of Medal of Honor Recipients.

This year’s honorees at the gala will include WWII veteran and retired business leader Paul Hilliard, acclaimed actor and director Tom Hanks, co-anchor of ABC News’ Good Morning America Robin Roberts, and renowned actor and community activist Wendell Pierce. The Society’s awards recognize those who promote and perpetuate the principles upon which our nation is founded and encourage the six core values of courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism.

Hilliard will receive the Patriot Award, the society’s highest honor reserved for individuals who have distinguished themselves as “Americans dedicated to freedom and the ideals represented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.”

The 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention will be held in conjunction with the museum’s “D-Day to Liberation: Road to Victory” celebration marking the opening of Liberation Pavilion, a permanent exhibit hall; the dedication of Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground; and the completion of the $400 million Road to Victory Capital Campaign.