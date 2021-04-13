Hancock Whitney Touts Year of ‘Commitment, Service and Integrity’

Hancock Whitney's support of programs at the YAYA Arts Center in Central City is one example of its community commitment.

GULFPORT, Miss. – Hancock Whitney bank recently released a report highlighting its “community commitment and success in a year of unprecedented regional, national and global challenges.”

The Hancock Whitney 2020 “Environmental, Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report” provides a comprehensive, corporate-level look at the company’s focus on environmental sustainability, social awareness and action, and transparent, accountable governance in 2020. Company leaders said consolidated information represents the grass-roots client and community commitment of 4,000-plus associates, particularly as the people and places they serve faced a barrage of figurative and literal storms last year, including the pandemic and direct hits from four hurricanes.

“Our founders opened our doors expecting us to carry on the core values they set forth. Since then, generations of associates have sustained those ideals through what they do every day to serve clients and communities,” said Hancock Whitney President and Chief Executive Officer John M. Hairston. “Today, our associates help us strive to uphold the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance responsibility while helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams. That commitment is important to us at any time, but especially in a challenging year such as 2020.”

A recent study released by Greenwich Associates reported that 50 percent of executives at America’s small and mid-size businesses consider ESG commitment important to their companies’ long-term success and in choosing their bank.

“We embrace our ESG obligations as community stewards and strive to align with the needs of our clients, investors, and all community participants where we operate,” added Hairston. “We also realize our clients recognize our ongoing commitment to ESG and the positive impact that commitment has as we work together to build community success benefiting all of us. We’re proud to be a strong financial and community partner, and we’re grateful for our clients’ and hometowns’ continued confidence in Hancock Whitney.”

To learn more about Hancock Whitney’s ESG commitment and to download the Hancock Whitney community report, click www.hancockwhitney.com/esg.