Hancock Whitney to Provide $125k in Housing Assistance

GULFPORT, Miss. — Hancock Whitney Bank said it will provide $125,000 in relief assistance to those in low- and moderate-income households who have experienced job loss, furlough or a reduction in hours of work or pay due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Two local organizations will be the beneficiaries of the investment: Southeast Louisiana Legal Services and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services said it fights for fairness for vulnerable people by providing free, civil legal aid to low-income people in six offices, across 22 parishes throughout southeast Louisiana. $100,000 to SLLS will provide funds to help cover the cost of an attorney and one-time, short-term rental assistance for families who have lost income due to COVID-19 through an eviction diversion model. The organization’s project combines civil legal assistance to prevent evictions with a pool of rental assistance funds when that is needed to help resolve a family’s eviction.

“During this public health crisis, Hancock Whitney’s support will enable our attorneys to stop the evictions of at least 200 struggling families throughout southeast Louisiana hard hit by the pandemic,” said Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. “Now more than ever, keeping a roof over your head through civil legal aid is critical to protecting health and housing stability.”

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans said it provides hope, help and loving care for the most vulnerable and needy in the eight civil parishes of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. $25,000 to CCANO will provide rental assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19 and in need of support.

“Catholic Charities depends on its corporate donors to help us meet the needs of all who come to us for assistance,” said Sister Marjorie Hebert, pPresident and CEO of Catholic Charities. “We are so grateful to Hancock Whitney for their support of our mission to eradicate poverty and aid the vulnerable in our community.”

In April, Hancock Whitney announced a $2.5 million investment to help people in some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic—a total of $710,000 allocated to housing organizations to fund housing assistance and legal services that provide eviction representation across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The investment also has helped to stock local food pantries, provide cloth face masks to protect residents and first responders, and fund community health centers.

Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio said the bank’s commitment to housing relief and legal services comes at a critical time as many local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint have begun, or will soon begin, to lift rental and eviction moratoriums.

“Over the past few months, we have been faced with an unprecedented impact to our local, state, and national economies,” said Lorio. “At Hancock Whitney, our institution is anchored in values, reinforced with resilience, and focused on opportunity. It is important to us that we partner with local organizations to give our neighbors every opportunity to recover.”

If you’re an individual seeking assistance, visit https://slls.org/ and https://www.ccano.org/ for more information.