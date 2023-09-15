Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Wellness Services

NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to financial, physical and/or mental wellness services across five Gulf Coast states.

501(c)(3) organizations working to alleviate health disparities or provide socioeconomic support for underserved and low to moderate-income communities are encouraged to apply. Funding for the 2023 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants is part of the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.

The application deadline is Oct. 20.



“The health of our communities is vital, and there is no doubt that improved health and financial stability are linked,” said Ashley Aubrey Harrison, Hancock Whitney’s vice-president, community development programs. “By expanding access to the quality health and financial support services people need to thrive, we are building stronger communities through economic mobility.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitive assessment that measures overall community impact.

“Increasing access to financial, physical and mental wellness services plays a vital role in creating more just and equitable communities,” said Andy Kopplin, GNOF president and CEO. “As the Greater New Orleans Foundation celebrates 100 years of championing charitable giving, strengthening nonprofits, and leading civic projects in our region, we are proud to again partner with Hancock Whitney as we work together to create the types of communities where we can all can thrive.”

Hancock Whitney supports 501(c)(3) organizations serving 31 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and non-MSAs in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Last year 21 nonprofits in five states earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.