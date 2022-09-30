Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership

NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.

Hancock Whitney will consider requests from eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that focus on affordable housing services to underserved and low to moderate-income communities located within the Hancock Whitney service areas.

Eligible organizations working for these vulnerable communities to increase the rate of homeownership and preserve affordable housing are encouraged to apply. Funding for the 2022 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants is part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.

The application deadline is Oct. 21, 2022.

“Homeownership can be life-changing for buyers, while also fueling local economies and strengthening neighborhoods,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Manager of Community Development Programs Ashley Aubrey Harrison. “We understand the vital need for expanding access to homeownership and preserving affordable housing and are honored to partner again with the Greater New Orleans Foundation to offer these grant opportunities. We know these funds can influence change and assist organizations that wholeheartedly extend their hand to neighbors needing extra support,” said Harrison.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitive assessment that measures overall community impact.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation is honored to be part of this remarkable initiative that Hancock Whitney is leading under their Community Reinvestment Program. Prioritizing equity while investing in our communities as Hancock Whitney is doing is a great model of ‘giving in action’,” said Andy Kopplin, the organization’s president and CEO. “Through this endeavor, we can drive together a positive impact across the Gulf Coast.”

Hancock Whitney supports 501 (c) (3) organizations serving 30 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and non-MSAs in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Last year 22 nonprofits in five states earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.