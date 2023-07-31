Hancock Whitney Names Liz Hefler GNO Regional President

NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney has named Liz Hefler regional president for greater New Orleans. She will lead Hancock Whitney’s commercial, middle market and corporate banking growth and strategy in the region.

“Liz Hefler has extensive banking knowledge covering the full spectrum of financial services people and businesses need to succeed,” said Hancock Whitney Bank President Joe Exnicios. “That expertise, combined with her deep understanding of the city and surrounding communities, makes her an excellent choice to lead teams to success going forward.”

Hefler assumes the regional president role Aug. 1 as Senior Regional President Gary Lorio prepares for retirement in January.

A longtime greater New Orleans resident with her family, Hefler began her banking career in 2004 with then Whitney Bank after earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Virginia. Within a year, she became a middle market banker and, over the next nine years, advanced in progressive roles to become a middle market team lead.

In 2015, four years after Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank merged, the bank tapped Hefler to lead an expanded corporate, middle market and commercial banking team.

“I’m honored and excited to begin this new role as regional president of greater New Orleans and to build on Hancock Whitney’s record of success in creating opportunities for clients and communities throughout the area,” said Hefler. “I’m fortunate to be able to continue serving clients and communities with an outstanding company, dedicated peers and a highly competent team of banking professionals.”

Hefler is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. She also received the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award from the Louisiana Bankers Association.

She has been an active supporter of and served with numerous community organizations, including the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum board, the Louisiana Museum Foundation, the New Orleans Board of Trade and the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. She is also a past American Cancer Society Louisiana Belle.

Hefler is a financial education advocate facilitating money management programs at greater New Orleans schools and has served in various board and committee roles at the Stuart Hall School for Boys, Ascension DePaul Services and the Academy of the Sacred Heart, her alma mater.