Hancock Whitney Increases Nonprofit Grant Opportunities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — For the fourth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is offering competitive grant opportunities to help nonprofits broaden community development efforts across the five Gulf Coast states the bank serves. Funding for the 2021 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants—part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act program—doubled from last year to $400,000.

Hancock Whitney has earmarked $200,000 of the grant funds for organizations serving FEMA designated disaster areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Hancock Whitney will consider grant requests from eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that promote financial health and wellness or affordable housing to underserved communities located within Hancock Whitney service areas. Hancock Whitney will also consider applications from organizations assisting with Hurricane Ida-related housing rehabilitation and financial recovery assistance programs. Hancock Whitney and the Foundation encourage eligible organizations working with community members to enhance financial sustainability or increase homeownership, along with organizations working to preserve affordable housing in Hurricane Ida impacted areas, to apply.

The application deadline is Oct. 19, 2021.

Visit https://www.gnof.org/program/hancock-whitney-community-reinvestment-act-grant-program/ for information.