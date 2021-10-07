Hancock Whitney Expands Corporate, Commercial Banking Teams

NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney Bank has expanded the number of financial experts serving the greater New Orleans region.

Hancock Whitney senior vice presidents Elizabeth Hefler and Billy Hoffmann, two longtime Hancock Whitney financial services professionals serving south Louisiana clients and communities, will lead the bank’s expanded corporate and commercial banking teams and guide those bankers in initiatives that foster service excellence, client success, community engagement, and economic growth across the region.

The expanded Hancock Whitney banking teams include Len Aucoin, Tim Bennett, Patterson Conner, Rob Esteves, Kris Martinez, and Lindsey Wands as team leaders directing the company’s corporate and commercial banking efforts north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio said the expanded banking teams reflect Hancock Whitney’s ongoing commitment to and investment in people and communities across South Louisiana.

“We’ve been proud to call New Orleans home for more than 125 years,” said Lorio. “The city and the surrounding communities are of the utmost importance to us at Hancock Whitney, and we look forward to working with our clients in the area for decades to come. Our team of local bankers in Southeast Louisiana is top-notch, and I’m excited about our new leadership team and their capabilities.”

Hefler and Hoffman are based at Hancock Whitney Center in downtown New Orleans, with team members located at both that regional headquarters building and Hancock Whitney financial centers throughout the metropolitan New Orleans area.