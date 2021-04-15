Hancock Whitney Broadway Series to Return in November

NEW ORLEANS – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans has announced that performances are scheduled to return to the Saenger Theatre in November. The upcoming season, which will wrap up with the return of Hamilton in 2022, includes Tootsie, Cats, Hadestown, Disney’s Frozen, Anastasia and Mean Girls.

“We’re greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of New Orleans,” said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre, in a press release. “We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Saenger in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

Producers of the Broadway series said they are working with state and local government officials to follow local, state and federal health guidelines. Details will be shared soon. If there are additional schedule changes and/or cancellations, subscribers will be notified and the value of their ticket will be safe. They may receive a credit, refund or be able to donate the value of their tickets.

The Hancock Whitney 2021-2022 Broadway in New Orleans season subscription package includes:

Tootsie Nov. 9 – 14, 2021

Cats Dec. 14 – 19, 2021

Hadestown Dec. 28, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Disney’s Frozen Feb. 10 – 20, 2022

Anastasia April 5 – 10, 2022

Mean Girls May 17 – 22, 2022

Hamilton June 21 – July 10, 2022

For more information visit https://neworleans.broadway.com/subscriptions/