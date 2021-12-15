Hancock Whitney Awards $400K in Competitive Grants to Gulf Coast Nonprofits

GULFPORT, Miss. — Hancock Whitney has awarded $400,000 in competitive grants to 22 nonprofit organizations working to uplift people and communities across the five Gulf Coast states the bank serves.

The 2021 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants, funded through the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act program, awarded qualifying 501c3 organizations currently promoting financial health and wellness or affordable housing programs to underserved communities located within Hancock Whitney service areas. Hancock Whitney directed half of the grant funding to organizations serving FEMA-designated disaster areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“Year after year Hancock Whitney commits to supporting the organizations that are doing the most good in our local communities,” said Hancock Whitney Community Affairs CRA Manager Ashley Harrison. “This year especially, in the wake of an ongoing pandemic and Hurricane Ida, these funds aim to build Southeast Louisiana back stronger.”

Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative of New Orleans received the top grant award for its workforce development program.

“Jericho Road has a longstanding reputation for community development excellence in the Greater New Orleans region,” said Harrison. “Its workforce development program helps to fill the gaps in the workforce needs within the region while also underscoring the need for more affordable housing development. We are thrilled to reward their work and assist in their mission of maintaining and creating thriving communities “

Other organizations receiving competitive grants this year from Hancock Whitney are Accion Texas Inc. (Houston, Texas), Ashe Cultural Arts Center (New Orleans, Louisiana), Beaver Street Enterprise Center (Jacksonville, Florida), Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Coast (Fort Walton Beach, Florida), Catholic Charities (Houma, Louisiana), FreshMinistries (Jacksonville, Florida), Housing and Education Alliance (Tampa, Florida), HousingNOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana), lowernine.org (New Orleans, Louisiana), Moore Community House, Inc. (Biloxi, Mississippi), New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. (New Orleans, Louisiana), Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans (New Orleans, Louisiana), Project Build a Future (Lake Charles, Louisiana), Providence Community Housing (New Orleans, Louisiana) Reconcile New Orleans, Inc. (New Orleans, Louisiana), SPB (New Orleans, Louisiana), STEM NOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana), Tulane/Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation (New Orleans, Louisiana), United Way of Southeast Louisiana (New Orleans, Louisiana), United Way of Southwest Alabama (Mobile, Alabama), and West 30s Redemption Company, Inc. (Covington, Louisiana).

For the fourth consecutive year, The Greater New Orleans Foundation was instrumental in creating awareness about the grants across the Hancock Whitney footprint and managed the grant application process.

“Financial education, workforce development, and affordable housing construction and rehabilitation are key factors to help rebuild and sustain our communities,” said Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO Andy Kopplin. “Hancock Whitney continues to commit to strategic philanthropic investments to help amplify the efforts of nonprofits throughout our region. We are proud of our continued partnership.”

Hancock Whitney will honor grant recipients at special events and in featured articles throughout 2022.

The Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grant program received numerous applications from organizations committed to financial wellness, economic recovery, and affordable homeownership. Hancock Whitney currently supports non-profit organizations serving 30 Metropolitan Statistical Areas and non-MSAs in the bank’s five-state footprint.