Hancock Whitney, Amistad Research Center Present Virtual Exhibit

NEW ORLEANS —Hancock Whitney and the Amistad Research Center, an independent archive of America’s ethnic and racial history, have partnered to create a virtual exhibit about the importance of Black-owned businesses, organizations and institutions to the history of New Orleans.

A virtual exhibit drawn from Amistad’s archives and collections, “The Things We Do for Ourselves: African American Leadership in New Orleans” documents how the Crescent City has benefited from African American leadership and engagement from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. This permanent exhibit uses Google Cultural Institute’s exhibition platform to create a virtual expansion of a physical exhibition at the Amistad Research Center in 2015.

Hancock Whitney leaders said the partnership aligns with the bank’s core values and fosters an appreciation of African-American contributions to the diverse, unique culture that distinguishes New Orleans.

“Hancock Whitney was founded to create opportunities for people and the communities we serve,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Executive Officer John M. Hairston. “We are committed to the diversity, equity, and inclusion so critical to sustaining the vibrant heart and soul of New Orleans and the Gulf South, and we are honored to partner with the Amistad Research Center to promote the incredible history of African-American leadership and engagement in New Orleans.”

To view the virtual exhibit, visit https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/the-things-we-do-for-ourselves%C2%A0/oQLyPrq-_l25Kw.