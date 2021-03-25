504-586-7272 • hancockwhitney.com

MISSION

Each day, Hancock Whitney reaffirms their mission to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams and to help communities thrive by providing financial solutions delivered with expertise and warm 5-star service. The Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork and Personal Responsibility on which the company was built have carried them through more than a century.

ABOUT

Hancock Whitney’s commitment to South Louisiana and the City of New Orleans began more than 120 years ago. Today, that pledge to helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams continues as Hancock Whitney grows, changes, and gets better alongside the people and communities of our region.

WHY THEY GIVE

Serving local communities is at the core of Hancock Whitney’s dedication to philanthropy and volunteerism. As a hometown financial institution, Hancock Whitney team members live and work in our area so the partnerships they create with local communities and non-profits generates opportunities for people down to the neighborhood level.

METHODS

In 2020, Hancock Whitney invested more than $6.5 million in philanthropic donations to empower communities across the Gulf South. Their team members performed thousands of hours of community service with a focus on expanding financial education in local neighborhoods. Across the greater New Orleans region, they support hundreds of non-profits working to make our city a better place. When the pandemic hit, Hancock Whitney quadrupled efforts to ensure people had access to food through Second Harvest Food Bank and another dozen food banks in the region. In addition, they provided funding for health care for low-to-moderate income individuals through organizations like St. Thomas Community Health Center and Ascension DePaul Services, the organization formerly known as Daughters of Charity.