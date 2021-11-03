Hammond Among US Cities with Longest Workweeks

BATON ROUGE — Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.

Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood of employee burnout, governments and companies are experimenting with four-day workweeks. Following successful trial runs in Iceland and New Zealand, Scotland is set to implement its own four-day workweek trial period, without pay reduction. The Japanese government actively encourages companies to use the four-day workweek model. Here is a look at how long the typical work week is around the world.

In the United States, meanwhile, the five-day workweek remains the norm. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, American workers in the 16 to 64 age group usually work an average of 38 hours and 48 minutes per week. But how much time people spend at work could depend on where they live, as in some parts of the country, the typical workweek is far longer.

Hammond is one of four metro areas in Louisiana to rank among the U.S. cities with the longest average workweek. The typical worker in Hammond logs just over 39 and a half hours a week — about an hour longer than the U.S. average. Not only are work days longer than average in the metro, but so too are commute times. The average travel time to work in Hammond is 31.6 minutes, four minutes longer than the national average, which, over the course of a workweek, adds up to over a half hour.

Despite the longer average working hours, incomes are not especially high in the Hammond metro area. Average income per capita in the area is just $24,217, well below the $35,672 national average.

Metro areas are ranked on mean hours worked per week among full time and part time workers in the 16 to 64 age group with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Because working-day length can vary considerably for U.S. service members, metro areas where 10% or more of the labor force are in the military were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data is from both the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the ACS. In the case of a tie, the metro area with the longer average commute time ranked higher.

 

Rank Metro area Avg. hours worked per week Avg. commute time (minutes) Avg. income per capita ($)
1 Odessa, TX 42.8 24.5 28,582
2 Midland, TX 42.1 20.6 37,108
3 Longview, TX 41.5 24.1 28,898
4 San Angelo, TX 41.4 20.3 29,184
5 Casper, WY 41.2 18.3 32,934
6 Twin Falls, ID 40.9 18.4 26,923
7 Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY 40.8 25.5 28,963
8 Alexandria, LA 40.6 27.9 26,715
9 Tyler, TX 40.6 25.9 29,053
10 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 40.5 26.8 27,421
11 Grand Island, NE 40.5 20.5 29,504
12 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 40.3 30.7 35,190
13 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 40.3 27.6 38,050
14 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 40.1 28.6 36,274
15 Anchorage, AK 40.1 23.1 38,842
16 Hattiesburg, MS 40.1 22.8 25,247
17 Owensboro, KY 40.1 22.7 29,270
18 Corpus Christi, TX 40.1 20.9 27,286
19 Staunton, VA 40.0 22.4 30,079
20 Amarillo, TX 40.0 21.1 28,233
21 Sioux Falls, SD 40.0 19.4 34,878
22 Greeley, CO 39.9 28.3 33,863
23 Charleston, WV 39.9 24.6 28,107
24 Savannah, GA 39.9 24.4 31,541
25 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 39.9 23.2 27,807
26 Farmington, NM 39.9 22.8 21,626
27 Texarkana, TX-AR 39.9 20.7 26,165
28 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 39.8 23.3 41,421
29 Montgomery, AL 39.8 22.5 29,094
30 Wausau-Weston, WI 39.8 19.6 32,924
31 Cheyenne, WY 39.8 17.5 39,791
32 Gainesville, GA 39.7 29.8 32,667
33 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 39.7 28.1 33,131
34 Gadsden, AL 39.7 26.2 25,065
35 Tulsa, OK 39.7 22.2 32,380
36 Jefferson City, MO 39.7 22.0 29,475
37 Fond du Lac, WI 39.7 21.2 33,847
38 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 39.6 32.5 37,331
39 Hammond, LA 39.6 31.6 24,217
40 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 39.6 27.4 29,802
41 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 39.6 25.6 28,484
42 Florence, SC 39.6 24.7 25,901
43 Lebanon, PA 39.6 24.1 29,629
44 Spartanburg, SC 39.6 23.9 27,969
45 Oklahoma City, OK 39.6 23.7 32,577
46 Columbus, GA-AL 39.6 22.2 27,286

 

