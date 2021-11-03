Hammond Among US Cities with Longest Workweeks

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.

Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood of employee burnout, governments and companies are experimenting with four-day workweeks. Following successful trial runs in Iceland and New Zealand, Scotland is set to implement its own four-day workweek trial period, without pay reduction. The Japanese government actively encourages companies to use the four-day workweek model. Here is a look at how long the typical work week is around the world.

In the United States, meanwhile, the five-day workweek remains the norm. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, American workers in the 16 to 64 age group usually work an average of 38 hours and 48 minutes per week. But how much time people spend at work could depend on where they live, as in some parts of the country, the typical workweek is far longer.

Hammond is one of four metro areas in Louisiana to rank among the U.S. cities with the longest average workweek. The typical worker in Hammond logs just over 39 and a half hours a week — about an hour longer than the U.S. average. Not only are work days longer than average in the metro, but so too are commute times. The average travel time to work in Hammond is 31.6 minutes, four minutes longer than the national average, which, over the course of a workweek, adds up to over a half hour.

Despite the longer average working hours, incomes are not especially high in the Hammond metro area. Average income per capita in the area is just $24,217, well below the $35,672 national average.

Metro areas are ranked on mean hours worked per week among full time and part time workers in the 16 to 64 age group with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Because working-day length can vary considerably for U.S. service members, metro areas where 10% or more of the labor force are in the military were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data is from both the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the ACS. In the case of a tie, the metro area with the longer average commute time ranked higher.

Rank Metro area Avg. hours worked per week Avg. commute time (minutes) Avg. income per capita ($) 1 Odessa, TX 42.8 24.5 28,582 2 Midland, TX 42.1 20.6 37,108 3 Longview, TX 41.5 24.1 28,898 4 San Angelo, TX 41.4 20.3 29,184 5 Casper, WY 41.2 18.3 32,934 6 Twin Falls, ID 40.9 18.4 26,923 7 Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY 40.8 25.5 28,963 8 Alexandria, LA 40.6 27.9 26,715 9 Tyler, TX 40.6 25.9 29,053 10 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 40.5 26.8 27,421 11 Grand Island, NE 40.5 20.5 29,504 12 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 40.3 30.7 35,190 13 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 40.3 27.6 38,050 14 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 40.1 28.6 36,274 15 Anchorage, AK 40.1 23.1 38,842 16 Hattiesburg, MS 40.1 22.8 25,247 17 Owensboro, KY 40.1 22.7 29,270 18 Corpus Christi, TX 40.1 20.9 27,286 19 Staunton, VA 40.0 22.4 30,079 20 Amarillo, TX 40.0 21.1 28,233 21 Sioux Falls, SD 40.0 19.4 34,878 22 Greeley, CO 39.9 28.3 33,863 23 Charleston, WV 39.9 24.6 28,107 24 Savannah, GA 39.9 24.4 31,541 25 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 39.9 23.2 27,807 26 Farmington, NM 39.9 22.8 21,626 27 Texarkana, TX-AR 39.9 20.7 26,165 28 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 39.8 23.3 41,421 29 Montgomery, AL 39.8 22.5 29,094 30 Wausau-Weston, WI 39.8 19.6 32,924 31 Cheyenne, WY 39.8 17.5 39,791 32 Gainesville, GA 39.7 29.8 32,667 33 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 39.7 28.1 33,131 34 Gadsden, AL 39.7 26.2 25,065 35 Tulsa, OK 39.7 22.2 32,380 36 Jefferson City, MO 39.7 22.0 29,475 37 Fond du Lac, WI 39.7 21.2 33,847 38 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 39.6 32.5 37,331 39 Hammond, LA 39.6 31.6 24,217 40 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 39.6 27.4 29,802 41 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 39.6 25.6 28,484 42 Florence, SC 39.6 24.7 25,901 43 Lebanon, PA 39.6 24.1 29,629 44 Spartanburg, SC 39.6 23.9 27,969 45 Oklahoma City, OK 39.6 23.7 32,577 46 Columbus, GA-AL 39.6 22.2 27,286