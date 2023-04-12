‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. to Address Tulane Grads

NEW ORLEANS — Leslie Odom Jr., best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton, will address graduates as the keynote speaker at Tulane University’s Unified Commencement on May 20 at Yulman Stadium.

A multifaceted vocalist, songwriter, author and actor, Odom has received recognition, including Emmy and Academy Award nominations, for achievements in Broadway, television, film and music.

“Through their years at Tulane, our graduates engage in multi-disciplined learning, research, problem-solving and service, combining various fields of knowledge to attain expertise that can change the world,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “Who better to salute their achievements than Leslie Odom Jr., whose remarkable career reflects the inspiration found in crossing genres and boundaries.”