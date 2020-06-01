Habitat Reopens 2 Retail Locations

NEW ORLEANS – The Habitat ReStores opened again this week for in-store shopping. The two 30,000 square foot retail locations will be open for business Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with new guidelines, such as:

Appointments are required to shop between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Walk-ins will be welcomed and allowed inside on a first come, first serve basis between 12: 30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The stores will be practicing social distancing, requiring face masks and providing hand sanitizer for customer use.

Shoppers will be allowed into the store in groups of 3 and asked to stay 6 feet apart from one another and ReStore employees.

Shoppers are being asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes in consideration of waiting customers.

Customers are asked to bring a helper to load items in vehicles if anticipating a large-sized purchase.

The New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity ReStores sell gently used appliances, home goods, furniture and construction materials to the public. On occasion, the stores will have brand new items for sale. Proceeds support NOAHH’s mission of providing affordable home ownership opportunities to the working families of New Orleans.

Habitat’s two local ReStores employ more than 10 people and are located 2900 Elysian Fields in New Orleans and 2425 Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Some of the items currently in stock now include:

new lawn and garden supplies at both locations

new tile, laminate flooring and rugs

brand new GreenSheen recycled paint in 18 different colors for only $16 a gallon at the Kenner store

brand new items and materials, such as luxury furniture from Article (Kenner ReStore) and high-end gas grills by Kenmore (Elysian Fields location).

The NOAHH ReStores also accept donations which are tax-deductible and can be dropped off between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at both locations. Anyone wishing to shop online and book appointments can do so at www.shopnolarestore.com and www.shopkennerrestore.com. http://www.habitat-nola.org/restore/





