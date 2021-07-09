Habitat Names Bucko Director of Family Services

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity has announced that Clark Bucko has been named Director of Family Services. In this role, Bucko will direct and oversee NOAHH’s First-Time Homebuyer and Incubator Rental programs, ensuring affordable home ownership for the working people of New Orleans.

Bucko brings more than 18 years of non-profit experience to NOAHH from organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Native American Youth and Family Center. Previously, Bucko was the Director of Continuing Education and Interim Director of Grants and Community Engagement with Southern College of Optometry.

“NOAHH is delighted that Clark has joined our leadership team,” said NOAHH Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher. “Their extensive experience in social services makes Clark a strong addition to Habitat. Together, we will develop new possibilities and programs to increase affordable home ownership.”

Bucko earned a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Loras College.