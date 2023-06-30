Habitat for Humanity Welcomes Board Member Shawn Barney

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity has announced that Shawn Barney, managing director of real estate development firm CLB Porter, has joined its board of directors.

Along with his work at CLB Porter, Barney co-founded the Campaign for Equity New Orleans, conversations for systems leaders and influencers about racial equity. More than 1,000 leaders having participated to date.

Barney has served on various civic boards, including the New Orleans Startup Fund and the New Orleans Arts Council. Currently, he is a board member of Prospect New Orleans, U.S. Triennial. He is also a member of the Urban Land Institute, where he was nominated to the Public Private Partnership Council. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Howard University and Master of Business Administration from Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. Shawn is a fellow of the inaugural class of the Civil Society Fellowship, A Partnership of ADL and the Aspen Institute, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

“NOAHH is thrilled to welcome Shawn to our board. His accomplishments in real estate combined with his work in communities in New Orleans and across the nation make him a great fit. We look forward to working together to help create more opportunities for the people of New Orleans to achieve the dream of home ownership,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, executive director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.