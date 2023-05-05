Habitat for Humanity Awarded $218K for Jean Lafitte Efforts

NEW ORLEANS — On April 25, the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity received a check for $218,160 from the Groovy Caring & Giving Fund to help the nonprofit’s rebuilding efforts in Jefferson Parish. Habitat is in the midst of a $4.5 million effort to rebuild 40 to 60 homes in the town of Jean Lafitte, 20 miles southwest of New Orleans. The Groovy Caring & Giving Fund has awarded grants to approximately 30 families in the area.

The Habitat homes in Lafitte are being built to a Fortified gold standard for housing, meaning that they are elevated at least 12 feet, have larger joists, reinforced roofs, hurricane straps and other features that make them less vulnerable to flooding and hurricane-force winds.

“Our companies, W&B Service Company and Superior Trailer Sales, have been bringing friends, customers and vendors to Griffin Fishing Charters & Lodge since around 2008,” said W&B Service Company CEO Tracey Maynor. “The community has always made us feel welcome; Laffite and Barataria are our home away from home. When Hurricane Ida hit and we saw the catastrophic damage to the area, there was never a question. We had to help. That help came from many directions: our friends, customers, suppliers and employees stepped up in a huge way financially. I feel blessed that the Groovy Caring and Giving Fund was the vehicle in which so many donated.”

The homes were designed in partnership with Rural Studio, an Auburn University-based design group whose mission is to enable sustainable, healthful rural living through both housing and vital systems to ensure communities thrive. Rural Studio has worked for almost 40 years in south Alabama and northwest Florida.

Other major partners of the rebuilding effort include Carrier, which will provide HVAC systems for each Habitat home in Lafitte, and Tracey Maynor, owner of Jean Lafitte-based Griffin Fishing Charters.

“Disaster rebuilding is a long-term process,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, Habitat executive director. “Support from funders like the Groovy Caring & Giving Fund are vital to the success of this undertaking and to ensure this historic and hard-working community thrives for generations to come.”