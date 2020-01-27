Habitat for Humanity Announces New CFO and Director of Strategic Innovation

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity announces that Annette LeBlanc has joined the nonprofit organization as chief financial officer and Kevin Hebert is now the director of strategic innovation.

LeBlanc has 30 years of financial leadership experience. She has worked at Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Annette also served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Jefferson Council on Aging. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a major in accounting and minor in management from the University of New Orleans.

Director of Strategic Innovation Kevin Hebert began work with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity in October

2015 as director of construction. Previously, he worked in the acquisition and renovation of distressed properties in the Chicago area and in the advertising industry. Kevin earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Louisiana State University