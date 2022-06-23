Habitat For Humanity Announces New Board Members

L to R: Kevin Ferguson, Ben Gordon and Doug Fields

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity announced Kevin Ferguson, Doug Fields and Ben Gordon as new board members.

Kevin Ferguson is the vice president of external affairs at New Orleans & Company; Doug Fields is the director of tax credit finance department at Capital One Bank and Ben Gordon is the founder of ELL & Atty, a sock company founded with the mission of using socks as a way to inspire creativity and give back to the community.

At New Orleans & Company, Kevin Ferguson is responsible for membership strategies, community partnerships, community engagement and interfacing with cultural entities across the region. Previously, the New Orleans native worked in professional sports marketing with the Pelicans and Saints organizations, as well as the New Orleans Hornets and New Orleans Zephyrs. He received a B.A. in history from Florida State University in 2006.

Doug Fields has been with the Capital One Bank since 2007 with a focus on the bank’s new markets tax credit program. Previously, Mr. Fields was a small business counselor at the Louisiana Small Business Development Center. He received his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Louisiana State University

Benjamin Gordon drew on his background in the clothing industry and passion for philanthropy to create ELL & Atty. Ben is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business management in 2014.

“New Orleans Habitat is thrilled to have the expertise these new board members will bring to our organization,” said Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher. “I look forward to working with them to advance our mission as we continue to be leaders in addressing urgent housing needs and issues across the New Orleans region.”

NOAHH would also like to thank Joe Blanchek, Brandin DuBos and Lona Hankins for their years of service on the board and would like to wish them well in their future endeavors.