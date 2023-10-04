Habanero’s Urban Mexican Cuisine Opens at Lakeside

METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has announced the opening of Habanero’s Urban Mexican Cuisine at the corner of Severn Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The restaurant was founded by Omar Lugo in 2014. It has four locations on the Northshore.

“What truly sets us apart is the atmosphere and the vibe that we create while dining in or simply catching up over drinks,” said Lugo. “We strive to create an experience that engulfs you in a welcoming ambiance while transporting you to our vision of a slice of paradise. Lakeside Shopping Center is a staple to all living in New Orleans and we want to be a part of this vibrant community.”

Habanero’s will offer “urban Mexican” cuisine, which is Lugo’s spin on a combination of traditional dishes alongside Octopus tacos and other adventurous fare.

“At the heart of the menu is the dedication to serving fresh, authentic ingredients,” said a spokesperson. “Everything is made from scratch, including salsas, sauces, marinades, spices and rubs.”

The Lakeside location will offer happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options will be included on the menu as well.