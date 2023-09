Häagen-Dazs Shops Now Open at Lakeside

METAIRIE, La. — Häagen-Dazs Shops is now open at Lakeside Shopping Center. The 561-square-foot shop, adjacent to the Sbarro at the entrance to the mall’s food court, is operated by franchisees Brent and Kathy Laliberte, who are also owners of Belle Chasse-based Bayou Title, a real estate title company.