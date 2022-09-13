H.C. Alexander Funeral Home Purchases New Property in Norco

L to R: Funeral Director Brooke Salter, General Manager Joe Eagan and Manager Elizabeth Ford stand outside the former Capital One Bank building in Norco that will serve as the new location for H.C. Alexander Funeral Home.

NORCO, La. – H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, has announced the purchase of a new building and property located at 22 Apple Street in Norco. The funeral home’s new building will replace its former Fourth Street location, which sustained damage after Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was beyond repair following a fire in January of 2022. Serving the River Parishes since 1912, H.C. Alexander will rebuild in a larger and more modern space. The building, formerly home to a Capital One Bank, will undergo a renovation that is expected to take up to a year.

“We remain dedicated to the multi-generations of families in this community who have supported H.C. Alexander for the last century and will provide continued care and compassion for generations to come,” said Elizabeth Ford, the funeral home’s manager. “By refurbishing a building that has sat vacant for 10 years, we are proud to play a part in Norco’s revitalization.”

The new facility will offer more parking for families and guests, a spacious parlor and chapel, and a kitchen that will accommodate catering for receptions. It will also serve as a multi-purpose space for community events. For and funeral director Brooke Salter will continue in their roles.