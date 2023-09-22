GW Fins Owner Inducted into ‘Distinguished Restaurants’ Hall of Fame

L to R: Marin Wollerman (Gary's daughter), Patti Wollerman (his wife) and Rhegan Wollerman Yeager (his daughter)

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 19, Gary Wollerman, owner of GW Fins, was inducted into the Distinguished Restaurants of North America’s Hall of Fame.

Established in 1993, the DiRoNA Hall of Fame previously has honored 64 restaurateurs, including New Orleans icons Leah Chase and Ruth Fertel. Wollerman is the seventh New Orleans Restaurateur to receive the distinction. Candidates qualify by having at least 25 years of dedicated service, making significant contributions to the dining industry and their local community.

Wollerman started his restaurant career in 1972 at the first Houlihan’s Restaurant in his hometown of Kansas City. During his 18-year tenure with the company, he opened and managed numerous Houlihan’s restaurants and was named executive vice president. He was then hired by Ruth’s Chris Steak House as vice president and chief operating officer.

Wollerman has established GW Fins as one of the country’s most acclaimed restaurants, consistently included in the Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the US on TripAdvisor and receiving the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence each year since opening in 2001. GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson was nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the South.

Wollerman’s attention to detail begins with serving guests the most pristine seafood from the Gulf and around the globe. He trains the staff to ensure that each guest has the ultimate dining experience.

Wollerman has worked tirelessly to create several programs with the specific goal of increasing literacy, self-esteem, and education for New Orleans’ youth.



He had Little Free Libraries produced and placed outside New Orleans Police Department precincts to forge a positive relationship between New Orleans’ youth and local police officers and established the Fins Wings for Fins’ Kids Foundation, where 100% of the proceeds from every order of one of GW Fins’ signature appetizers, Fins Wings, would benefit local youth educational organizations.

Wollerman is omnipresent at GW Fins, welcoming guests, serving food and recommending wines. He promotes from within, creating a work culture that is highly professional, and many of his staff have worked at GW Fins for more than a decade.

GW Fins is located at 808 Bienville Street.