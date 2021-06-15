Guy Fieri Presents N.O. Student with $25K Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS – During a June 12 streaming event, food personality Guy Fieri awarded a $25,000 scholarship to University of Holy Cross student Jamie Warrick, who said she wants to help people develop food products and businesses and serve as a culinary beacon in her community. She has worked as a sous chef while pursuing her culinary degree.

“The hospitality industry is as resilient as any but this past year has been a challenge like we’ve never seen,” said Fieri in a press release. “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is all about great people and companies coming together to inspire and encourage the future of our restaurants and the hard-working entrepreneurs behind them.”