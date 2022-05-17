Gullo Hired as Creative Director of Beverage Program at loa

NEW ORLEANS — Abigail Gullo is the new creative director of the beverage program at loa, the bar within the International House Hotel, 221 Camp St.

“Abigail Gullo maintains an enthusiastic national following and plays an integral role in New Orleans’ hospitality community,” said a spokesperson for the hotel. “She has been recognized as Bartender of the Year by Eater New Orleans, Tales of the Cocktail, and the inaugural competition hosted by Liquor.com and Heaven Hill Brands. She has also concocted libations on The Today Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her keen interest in mixed beverages is fueled by deep familial connections to the ritual of spirits – her maternal great-grandfather, Arthur Charbonneau, being an early 20th century bartender at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, who worked under the legendary Oscar Tschirky. Out of 48 grandchildren, a precocious 7-year-old Gullo was the lone choice to be taught to make a Manhattan by her grandfather, Vincent, Arthur Charbonneau’s son. Likewise, her paternal heritage includes grape-growing, wine-making Sicilians.”