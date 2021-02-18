Gulf Island Fabrication Plans Career Fair for Houma Shipyard Jobs

Photo from Facebook

BATON ROUGE — Gulf Island Fabrication will conduct a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 25 for a variety of available positions in its shipyard workforce near Houma. The company is creating 106 new direct jobs to accommodate recent orders for marine vessel construction.

The company career fair will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College, 224 Weatherford Drive in Schriever.

Workers can apply here for available positions, which include welder, tacker, ship fitter, pipe fitter and foreman. Applicants attending the career fair should bring updated resumes. Gulf Island will be making contingent job offers the day of the event to those candidates that are selected during the interview process.

Job seekers can register here to participate in the career fair virtually. A Gulf Island representative will be available for online interviews in the event’s virtual booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m