Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Reports Record Earnings

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Guy T. Williams announced record earnings for 2019. President Williams attributed the record earnings to, among other things, very strong results in home mortgage lending and education services. The bank said it is one of the largest home loan originators in south Louisiana and the largest lender to first-time homebuyers in the New Orleans metro area.

The bank was also very encouraged by the significant increase in the volume and deposits for the bank’s education services division. This division provides technical support, loans, cash management and superior deposit accounts for education workers and teachers at all education institutions from pre-K to post graduate and college levels.

The chart below includes balance sheet and income statement highlights from December 2018 to December 2019: